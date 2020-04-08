The latest information about examination sittings can be found on the CII’s Coronavirus update page

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is offering free digital study texts and revision aid updates to personal finance students worried they may be unable to sit their assessment before the end of August 2020.

If a personal finance student is unable to take their assessment before the expiry of their 2019 to 2020 study text, the CII will add a 2020 to 2021 digital study text, together with any revision aids purchased, to their RevisionMate account along with an assessment extension.

This guarantee also extends to study texts and revision aids for those enrolling between now and the current expiry date.

The CII said it made the move in response to the coronavirus crisis. It had already postponed written examination sittings that were due to take place in April until October.

The latest information about examination sittings can be found on the CII’s Coronavirus update page.