Funding shortage looms, but work still going on behind the scenes

Cancer academics, lab workers and clinicians are doubling up their efforts to support those suffering from the disease during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are concerns that funding for research and support is drying up as the pandemic makes its mark.

Caner Research UK said that it estimated donations will fall bby as much as 25% as the country stayes locked down.

The charity said that COVID-19 has had a “profound effect on all facets of public and private life”.

Individuals with cancer are twice as vulnerable and are also having to deal with disruption to their standard of care.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Universities have closed, laboratories have wound down their activities, experiments have stopped.

“Researchers are continuing to work productively from home, writing papers, analysing data, pulling together collaborations, reading the literature and generating ideas. But the progress of research will slow down, and this will inevitably have an impact on researchers’ careers and the lives of people affected by cancer.”

However, the spokesman said there has been a “surge” in research activity to help tackle COVID-19.

He said: “Most of our clinical academics, including our Clinical Research Fellows, have been called to the frontline in hospitals all over the country.

“Many of our scientists are volunteering at COVID-19 testing hubs – a highly skilled workforce applying their knowledge to help with the routine but technical work of running the screens.”

Experts are warning against over-interpreting daily figures of people dying with the Covid-19 virus, since they often reflect reporting delays.

On Monday, 439 coronavirus deaths were recorded in the UK – down from 621 on Sunday and 708 on Saturday.

But researchers beginning to question the value of daily statistical updates, as spikes or dips may in part reflect bottlenecks in the reporting system, rather than real changes in the trend.