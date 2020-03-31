“Immunity passports” for key workers could help to fast-track people who have had coronavirus back into the workforce more quickly, scientists and politicians in the UK have said.

The health service is increasingly stretched as essential healthcare workers are forced to remain at home if they or a member of their houosehold has shown sympotms of coronavirus.

Researchers in Germany are working on a major study looking into how many people are already immune to the COVID-19 virus.

It is hoped their findings could enable authorities to issue passes to exclude workers from restrictive measures currently in place, the Guardian reports.

The study, which is yet to finalise funding, would involve testing the blood of more than 100,000 volunteers for coronavirus antibodies from mid-April.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “Germany appears to be leading the way in the testing and we have much to learn from their approach.

“I’ve repeatedly called for more testing and contact tracing in the UK, and we should be looking at initiatives like this closely.”