A fifth of second medical opinions result in a change in diagnosis

Orthopaedic conditions the most common reason for seeking a second medical opinion

More than a quarter (28%) of second medical opinions sought via healthcare, group risk and other insurance schemes are for orthopaedic conditions, statistics show.

This makes orthopaedic conditions the most common health concern for which a second medical opinion is sought, according to referral data from RedArc Nurses.

The second most common reason for seeking a second medical opinion is mental health, which makes up 9% of cases.

The figures, collated over a five-year period, also reveal one in 10 second medical opinion cases are for a child, with 35% of those relating to mental health.

Following the second medical opinion, 19% saw a change in diagnosis whereas 81% had the initial diagnosis confirmed. Of those whose diagnosis remained the same, 46% were recommended a change in medication or treatment.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc, said the real value is in the support that is offered before and after a second medical opinion.

She said it is important the service is combined with access to a health professional that can support that person throughout the process and beyond, otherwise they can be left feeling very isolated.