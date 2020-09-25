Which Provider has scooped which prize this year?

Health insurance and protection providers have – like their clients, and all of us – had their work cut out over the past year.

But they’ve done it.

Without a song and a dance, they have carried on looking after individuals, families and companies.

They’ve paid out claims as promised.

Independent and private sector hospitals have been there; when the Prime Minister asked if they could help, they did.

Stress and anxiety levels have been spiralling; problems with alcohol and drug abuse have too.

But health insurance and protection and wellbeing providers have been there.

In short, protection and health and wellbeing providers and insurers have been there when they needed to be – which, in case anyone was wondering – is always.

Financial advisers and employee benefits consultants – all with their own headaches – have come to the fore.

They have done some sterling stuff with providers. The industry has done its bit.

They’ve voted, too. As ever, the adviser community has made its voice heard by voting in the Health Insurance & Protection Awards.

Here are the shortlists and winners. Some might be surprising, some less so – but whoever wins, it’s because they’re the best.

Thanks to everyone who voted. It’s important that this industry keeps striving for excellence.

David Sawers, Editor

Best Individual PMI Provider

Winner: Aviva UK Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Bupa

Vitality

Best SME PMI Provider

Winner: Bupa

Aviva UK Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Vitality

Best Group PMI Provider

Winner: AXA PPP healthcare

Aviva UK Health

Bupa

Vitality

Best Healthcare Trust Provider

Winner: Healix Health Services

AXA PPP healthcare

Bupa

WPA Protocol

Best Healthcare Cash Plan Provider

Winner: Health Shield

Medicash

Simplyhealth

Westfield Health

Best Dental Benefits Provider

Winner: Denplan from Simplyhealth

Bupa

Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits

Unum Dental

Best Group Protection Provider

Winner: Canada Life

Aviva UK Health

Legal & General

Unum

Zurich

Best Individual Critical Illness Provider

Winner: LV=

AIG Life

Royal London

Scottish Widows

Vitality

Best Individual Income Protection Provider

Winner: Vitality

Aviva

Legal & General

The Exeter

LV=

Best Individual International Healthcare Provider

Winner: Bupa Global

Aetna International

Allianz Partners

AXA Global Healthcare

Cigna Global

Best Group International Healthcare Provider

Winner: Aetna International

Allianz Partners

AXA Global Healthcare

Bupa Global

Cigna Global

Best Workplace Wellbeing Provider

Winner: Health Assured

Aviva UK Health

Bupa

Nuffield Health

Westfield Health

Best Marketing & Sales Support to Advisers

Winner: Vitality

Aviva UK Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Bupa

Best Provider Digital Proposition

Winner: Aviva UK Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Bupa

Canada Life

Vitality

Best Customer Service

Winner: Aviva UK Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Bupa

Vitality

Support for Home Working and the New World of Work by a Provider

Winner: Zurich

Aetna International

Generali Global Health

The Exeter

Best Webinar & Podcast Programme by a Provider

Winner: Bupa UK Insurance

Aetna International

Yulife

Zurich

Best Virtual and Remote Healthcare Provision

Winner: Medical Solutions UK

AIG Life

Bupa UK Insurance

Generali Global Health

Simplyhealth

The Exeter

Unum

Best Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Winner: Bupa UK Insurance

Unum

Zurich

Best Coronavirus Response by a Provider

Winner: Bupa UK insurance & Bupa Global

Aetna International

Aviva UK Health

AXA PPP healthcare

Zurich

Company of the Year

Winner: Aviva UK Health