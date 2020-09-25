Health insurance and protection providers have – like their clients, and all of us – had their work cut out over the past year.
But they’ve done it.
Without a song and a dance, they have carried on looking after individuals, families and companies.
They’ve paid out claims as promised.
Independent and private sector hospitals have been there; when the Prime Minister asked if they could help, they did.
Stress and anxiety levels have been spiralling; problems with alcohol and drug abuse have too.
But health insurance and protection and wellbeing providers have been there.
In short, protection and health and wellbeing providers and insurers have been there when they needed to be – which, in case anyone was wondering – is always.
Financial advisers and employee benefits consultants – all with their own headaches – have come to the fore.
They have done some sterling stuff with providers. The industry has done its bit.
They’ve voted, too. As ever, the adviser community has made its voice heard by voting in the Health Insurance & Protection Awards.
Here are the shortlists and winners. Some might be surprising, some less so – but whoever wins, it’s because they’re the best.
Thanks to everyone who voted. It’s important that this industry keeps striving for excellence.
David Sawers, Editor
Best Individual PMI Provider
Winner: Aviva UK Health
AXA PPP healthcare
Bupa
Vitality
Best SME PMI Provider
Winner: Bupa
Aviva UK Health
AXA PPP healthcare
Vitality
Best Group PMI Provider
Winner: AXA PPP healthcare
Aviva UK Health
Bupa
Vitality
Best Healthcare Trust Provider
Winner: Healix Health Services
AXA PPP healthcare
Bupa
WPA Protocol
Best Healthcare Cash Plan Provider
Winner: Health Shield
Medicash
Simplyhealth
Westfield Health
Best Dental Benefits Provider
Winner: Denplan from Simplyhealth
Bupa
Cigna UK HealthCare Benefits
Unum Dental
Best Group Protection Provider
Winner: Canada Life
Aviva UK Health
Legal & General
Unum
Zurich
Best Individual Critical Illness Provider
Winner: LV=
AIG Life
Royal London
Scottish Widows
Vitality
Best Individual Income Protection Provider
Winner: Vitality
Aviva
Legal & General
The Exeter
LV=
Best Individual International Healthcare Provider
Winner: Bupa Global
Aetna International
Allianz Partners
AXA Global Healthcare
Cigna Global
Best Group International Healthcare Provider
Winner: Aetna International
Allianz Partners
AXA Global Healthcare
Bupa Global
Cigna Global
Best Workplace Wellbeing Provider
Winner: Health Assured
Aviva UK Health
Bupa
Nuffield Health
Westfield Health
Best Marketing & Sales Support to Advisers
Winner: Vitality
Aviva UK Health
AXA PPP healthcare
Bupa
Best Provider Digital Proposition
Winner: Aviva UK Health
AXA PPP healthcare
Bupa
Canada Life
Vitality
Best Customer Service
Winner: Aviva UK Health
AXA PPP healthcare
Bupa
Vitality
Support for Home Working and the New World of Work by a Provider
Winner: Zurich
Aetna International
Generali Global Health
The Exeter
Best Webinar & Podcast Programme by a Provider
Winner: Bupa UK Insurance
Aetna International
Yulife
Zurich
Best Virtual and Remote Healthcare Provision
Winner: Medical Solutions UK
AIG Life
Bupa UK Insurance
Generali Global Health
Simplyhealth
The Exeter
Unum
Best Diversity & Inclusion Programme
Winner: Bupa UK Insurance
Unum
Zurich
Best Coronavirus Response by a Provider
Winner: Bupa UK insurance & Bupa Global
Aetna International
Aviva UK Health
AXA PPP healthcare
Zurich
Company of the Year
Winner: Aviva UK Health