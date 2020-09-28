Which Adviser has scooped which prize this year?

In what has been a bruising – to say the least – year, it has been heartening to see the quality of entries to the Health Insurance & Protection Awards 2020.

More than heartening, in fact. It’s been great fun analysing the entries. There has been some outstanding work that has gone on across the sector.

But it has also been a headache. Trying to whittle all of the entries down to a shortlist – and then to decide a winner in each category – has not been easy.

It has been tougher this year, even more so than before.

But as independent industry watchers, it has also been fun.

Among the shortlisted entries are examples of quite brilliant, entrepreneurial work, helping everyone – including the man or woman on the street, families, SMEs (profitable and those trying their best to be) as well as the largest of corporate heavyweights – make sure lives and health are protected.

Hopefully all of that work does enough to make sure people who are in a pickle don’t have to worry about cash and that companies can keep on making it.

Well, that’s the idea anyway.

So thank you to everyone who entered. Let’s keep up the good work.

David Sawers, Editor

Best Adviser for Individual Healthcare, Sponsored by Aviva UK Health

Winner: Lifepoint Healthcare

advo

MEC

Nugent Santé

Best Adviser for Group Healthcare, Sponsored by Bupa

Winner: Gallagher Health & Protection

BDHL

Enable Life

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Lifepoint Healthcare

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Nugent Santé

Towergate Health & Protection

Wingate Health & Benefits

Best Adviser for Individual International PMI, Sponsored by Aetna International

Winner: Global Albatross

Gallagher Health & Protection

Towergate Health & Protection

Best Adviser for International Corporate Clients, Sponsored by Aetna International

Winner: Gallagher Health & Protection

advo

Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

MEC

Pacific Prime

Towergate Health & Protection

Best Adviser for High Net Worth Individuals, Sponsored by Bupa

Winner: Gallagher Health & Protection

Global Albatross

Best Adviser for Individual Protection

Winner: IEP Financial

Assured Futures

Cavendish Ware

Cura Financial Services

Enable Life

Future Proof

Health Protection Solutions

Moneysworth

Towergate Health & Protection

Vita

Best Adviser for Group Protection

Winner: advo

Hooray Health & Protection

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

MEC

Towergate Health & Protection

Wingate Benefit Solutions

Best Adviser for Mental Health Strategy & Support

Winner: Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Cura Financial Services

MEC

Moneysworth

Towergate Health & Protection

Best Adviser for Workplace Wellbeing, Sponsored by Health Assured

Winner: Towergate Health & Protection

Assured Futures

Lifepoint Healthcare

Best Adviser Sales & Retention Team, Sponsored by Bupa

Winner: Towergate Health & Protection

advo

IEP Financial

Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits

Best Adviser for Customer Service, Sponsored by Aetna International

Winner: MEC

Assured Futures

Cavendish Ware

Health Protection Solutions

Hooray Health & Protection

IEP Financial

Lifepoint Healthcare

Best Coronavirus Response by an Adviser, Sponsored by Cigna

Winner: Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing

advo

Hooray Health & Protection

Adviser of the Year, Sponsored by AXA PPP healthcare

Winner: Towergate Health & Protection