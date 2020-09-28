In what has been a bruising – to say the least – year, it has been heartening to see the quality of entries to the Health Insurance & Protection Awards 2020.
More than heartening, in fact. It’s been great fun analysing the entries. There has been some outstanding work that has gone on across the sector.
But it has also been a headache. Trying to whittle all of the entries down to a shortlist – and then to decide a winner in each category – has not been easy.
It has been tougher this year, even more so than before.
But as independent industry watchers, it has also been fun.
Among the shortlisted entries are examples of quite brilliant, entrepreneurial work, helping everyone – including the man or woman on the street, families, SMEs (profitable and those trying their best to be) as well as the largest of corporate heavyweights – make sure lives and health are protected.
Hopefully all of that work does enough to make sure people who are in a pickle don’t have to worry about cash and that companies can keep on making it.
Well, that’s the idea anyway.
So thank you to everyone who entered. Let’s keep up the good work.
David Sawers, Editor
Best Adviser for Individual Healthcare, Sponsored by Aviva UK Health
Winner: Lifepoint Healthcare
advo
MEC
Nugent Santé
Best Adviser for Group Healthcare, Sponsored by Bupa
Winner: Gallagher Health & Protection
BDHL
Enable Life
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Lifepoint Healthcare
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Nugent Santé
Towergate Health & Protection
Wingate Health & Benefits
Best Adviser for Individual International PMI, Sponsored by Aetna International
Winner: Global Albatross
Gallagher Health & Protection
Towergate Health & Protection
Best Adviser for International Corporate Clients, Sponsored by Aetna International
Winner: Gallagher Health & Protection
advo
Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
MEC
Pacific Prime
Towergate Health & Protection
Best Adviser for High Net Worth Individuals, Sponsored by Bupa
Winner: Gallagher Health & Protection
Global Albatross
Best Adviser for Individual Protection
Winner: IEP Financial
Assured Futures
Cavendish Ware
Cura Financial Services
Enable Life
Future Proof
Health Protection Solutions
Moneysworth
Towergate Health & Protection
Vita
Best Adviser for Group Protection
Winner: advo
Hooray Health & Protection
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
MEC
Towergate Health & Protection
Wingate Benefit Solutions
Best Adviser for Mental Health Strategy & Support
Winner: Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing
Cura Financial Services
MEC
Moneysworth
Towergate Health & Protection
Best Adviser for Workplace Wellbeing, Sponsored by Health Assured
Winner: Towergate Health & Protection
Assured Futures
Lifepoint Healthcare
Best Adviser Sales & Retention Team, Sponsored by Bupa
Winner: Towergate Health & Protection
advo
IEP Financial
Lloyd & Co Employee Benefits
Best Adviser for Customer Service, Sponsored by Aetna International
Winner: MEC
Assured Futures
Cavendish Ware
Health Protection Solutions
Hooray Health & Protection
IEP Financial
Lifepoint Healthcare
Best Coronavirus Response by an Adviser, Sponsored by Cigna
Winner: Howden Employee Benefits and Wellbeing
advo
Hooray Health & Protection
Adviser of the Year, Sponsored by AXA PPP healthcare
Winner: Towergate Health & Protection