150,000-strong petition calls for urgent action on social care

More than 150,000 people have signed a petition calling for urgent action to fix the system that provides care for older and disabled people.

The call, organised by the NHS Confederation, which represents 85% of NHS providers, calls on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end “swingeing cuts in social care that have left around 1.4 million people in England unable to access the care and support they need”.

On his first day in office Boris Johnson vowed to “fix the crisis in social care once and for all with a clear plan”.

As well as the petition, 40 health leaders have written to the PM to warn adult social care cuts have a knock-on effect on the NHS. The petition urged greater cross-party collaboration to come up with a sustainable solution.

The letter calls for:

a plan with cross-party involvement

a long-term financial settlement

short-term money to shore up services this year

support for a wider range of people

Health leaders who signed the petition also warned that the NHS long term plan would be placed “in jeopardy” if the social care crisis was not addressed.

Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “As our petition shows, the public recognise the human cost of inaction and they want this resolved.

“Successive governments have failed to address this issue – the new government has the chance to put this right.”

The government said real-terms funding is rising by 8% from 2015-16 to 2019-20.