‘Cost of treatment’ main reason Brits avoid the dentist

Eight in 10 would visit the dentist if they had insurance

The main reason Brits are failing to visit the dentist regularly is worry about the cost, according to a survey by Unum Dental.

The poll of 2,000 employees found 36% cited potential cost, including that of any subsequent treatment that might be needed, as their biggest concern when it came to going to the dentist.

This came ahead of a fear of feeling pain or discomfort, cited by 24% of people.

Overall, 30% of workers surveyed said they would pay for dental insurance if their employer had a scheme in place, and 80% said they would be more likely to go to the dentist twice a year if they had dental insurance that helped cover the cost of the appointments. Andrew Bower, managing director at Unum Dental, said dental cover is the most popular voluntary health benefit offered and by offering dental insurance employers can help to make going to the dentist a positive experience.