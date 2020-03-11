Six in 10 people are not planning to change their travel plans

Travellers are being urged to ensure they have comprehensive travel insurance in place to protect against the risks of coronavirus.

Data from AllClear Travel, the specialist medical travel insurance provider, suggests six out of ten travellers are not planning to change their travel plans as a result of coronavirus.

Chris Rolland, AllClear’s chief executive, said if policyholders took out an AllClear branded policy and booked their holiday before the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised against all but essential travel, the insurance will cover cancellations to that destination.

This can include any unused travel and accommodation costs if the trip has to be cut short.

Rolland added that travellers should in the first instance approach the airline, tour operator or travel company for a possible refund or to see if they will amend the itinerary.

Policies also provide cover for emergency medical expenses if the policyholder contracts coronavirus while on holiday to a country where the FCO advised it was ok to travel at the time of departure.

If someone is quarantined before their departure and cannot go on holiday, then providing they booked the trip and bought insurance policy prior to being aware of the need to be quarantined, they would be able to submit a cancellation claim.

If the policyholder is stuck overseas and unable to return to the UK, their existing policy will automatically extend in line with the terms and conditions to provide cover until they are able to return home.