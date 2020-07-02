Zurich is adding “Thrive: Mental Wellbeing” to support its group income protection (GIP) customers.

The mental wellbeing app, developed by Thrive Therapeutic Software, is now available to new and existing GIP customers who currently have access to the provider’s EAP, which is provided by Health Assured. It will also run alongside Zurich’s Health e-Hub app and its online portal.

A spokesman for Zurich said Thrive is the only corporate wellbeing app recommended and approved by the NHS and is designed to tackle a range of common stress factors such as sleep, bereavement and work issues. It offers people a range of resources and support including relaxation methods such as mindfulness and sleep improvement.

The developers behind Thrive – which currently works with a number of other providers in the sector including Aviva, AXA PPP healthcare, Health Shield and Royal London – say it can detect, prevent and manage stress as well as pre-screen for mental health problems such as anxiety and depression using NHS-endorsed tools.

They say it also provides personalised data, enabling users to measure impact and recovery. Those needing immediate help are signposted to suitable external support services with all data provided by users completely confidential and secure.

Health Assured CEO David Price: His organisation’s EAP will run alongside the Thrive app in Zurich’s GIP proposition

Nick Homer, Zurich’s head of market management, corporate risk, said the provider is aware of the challenges its customers face as they work to support their employees with mental health issues.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating this situation as people are working remotely with many feeling isolated while at home.

“Mental illness is one of the main triggers of all GIP claims with numbers growing year on year.

We know through our rehabilitation expertise that prevention and early intervention for conditions like stress and anxiety is key to ensuring a quicker recovery. We are confident that our customers will welcome this additional support – especially when therapies such as face-to-face counselling are currently more difficult to access.”

David Price, CEO at Health Assured, said that with one in four people in the UK predicted to suffer mental health issues at some point in their lives and the COVID-19 pandemic causing new challenges such as increased anxiety and stress, many employers across the country are “grabbling” with the complexities of identifying and supporting employees, especially when a vast majority are now working remotely.

Price said: “We’re confident that the addition of the Thrive: Mental Wellbeing app will play a big part in helping employers to enhance the support they currently bring to their employees’ mental health and wellbeing during these unprecedented times. The app has the potential to impact many lives positively, and Health Assured is delighted to be working together with Zurich and Thrive Therapeutic Software.”

Dr Andres Fonseca, co-founder and CEO of Thrive Therapeutic Software Ltd, said that Thrive “exists to provide accessible and clinically effective mental wellbeing for everyone, proactively”.

Dr Fonseca said: “We’ve seen a huge increase in our service usage since the beginning of the pandemic, showing that as we shift to a new world of working digitally and remotely in many cases, the need for 24/7 mobile support is greater than ever. By working with Health Assured and Zurich, we’re able to build a comprehensive suite of clinically effective mental health tools at varying levels that can support the member, wherever they may be, whatever their situation.”