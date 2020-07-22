Charity has seen 60% jump in demand for counselling since outbreak of pandemic

Wellington Wellness, the mental health charity, has joined the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) UK as an associate member.

EAPA Chair Eugene Farrell: EAP sector showing ‘adaptability’ during ‘challenging’ times

The charity already offers support and guidance on issues affecting mental wellbeing, including finances, alcohol and drugs, bereavement and relationships, as well as one-to-one counselling via its network of registered professionals. Mental health workshops are delivered by Wellington on-site for clients.

Its occupational health operation provides health surveillance and medical facilities to clients UK wide.

Roseanne Savage, Chair of the Wellington Mental Health and Wellness Trust, said the charity wanted to offer a “blended service” that would enable the organisation to provide an employee information service with referral to recognised programmes.

She said: “Aligning ourselves with the EAPA ensures that our client base will have access to the best possible organisations around.”

Savage said that the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a “jump” in demand for counselling services from Wellington Wellness by around 60% and requests for support from companies in general by 20%.

Savage added: “Now more than ever we want to ensure that we have the best tools for our clients and by being a member of the EAPA we feel confident that we can meet their needs.”

Eugene Farrell, chair of the EAPA, said that the pandemic has been a “challenging time for all EAP providers”, meaning extra demands on professionals and support staff and the need for “adaptability”.

Farrell added: “For a relatively new entrant like Wellington Wellness there’s an even greater need to be part of a professional support network like the EAPA where we’re able to share contacts, consolidate our strengths and maintain standards. We’re delighted Wellington have joined with us.”