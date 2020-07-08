Many routine screenings, urgent referrals and treatments now on hold

There could be thousands of excess deaths due to cancer across the UK due to emergency measures being taken to deal with coronavirus.

Some estimates suggest there could be at least 7,000 additional deaths – but in a worst case scenario that number could be as high as 35,000.

Medics are worried that too many routine screenings, urgent referrals and treatments have been delayed or cancelled.

Data from eight hospital trusts were examined by scientists for BBC Panorama.

DATA-CAN, the Health Care Research Hub (HDR UK) for Cancer, produced a report which modelled different outcomes depending on how long services take to get back to normal levels.

A spokesman for NHS England said it was working hard to restore services to pre-lockown levels.