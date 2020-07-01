Former inpatients - especially those in intensive care - should receive regular mental health check-ups for a year

Individuals who who were seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus need to be urgently screened for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a group of leading doctors has said.

The Covid Trauma Response Working Group, led by University College London and involving experts from South-East England, said those who had been in intensive care were most at risk.

The doctors said regular check ups should last at least a year.

The working group highlighted research which showed 30% of patients who had suffered severe illnesses in infectious disease outbreaks in the past had gone on to develop PTSD, the BBC reports, while depression and anxiety problems were also common.

More than 100,000 people have been treated in hospital for the virus.

It means that tens of thousands of these would have been seriously ill enough to be at risk of PTSD, the doctors said.