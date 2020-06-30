Royal London,the protection insurance provider, is offering customers free access to mental and physical wellbeing apps.

In order to help customers during COVID-19, Royal London has arranged for three months’ free access to wellbeing apps Thrive: Mental Wellbeing and TrackActive Me.

The mental and physical wellbeing apps are offered as part of Royal London’s Helping Hand support service and are included with all its protection plans bought from a financial adviser.

Thrive is an NHS-approved mental wellbeing app designed to help build resilience against stress, anxiety and depression. It gives users personalised goals to reduce their risks, activities to help improve resilience, stress-busting techniques such as mindfulness, computerised CBT, and lots more.

TrackActive Me is designed to help users to prevent or reduce muscle, joint and spine pain while improving your physical health. Through the app, users can access physiotherapy advice and personalised exercises for all types of injuries and conditions. There are a range of other home exercise options, including pilates, yoga and the ‘Stay Strong and Healthy’ programme created based on a user’s profile and preferences.

Christina Rigby, product specialist at Royal London, said: “We know that times are tough and it is impacting people’s mental and physical health, which is why we wanted to further support our customers’ wellbeing. Customers can already access a dedicated nurse for tailored and personal support through our Helping Hand service. We’re continuously looking at ways in which we can support our customers and I hope they find these new services useful.”