COVID-19 having more of an impact on people without the virus

Patients with long-term physical or mental health problems are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half seeing their care cancelled or cut as a result of the crisis.

But official statistics also show that just 0.05% of the population in England has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that a third of long-term physical or mental health patients said their treatment had continued as normal.

Of those whose care was cancelled or disrupted, around a quarter said they feel their health has deteriorated.

The survey also found most parents worry about children returning to school due to COVID-19.

As well as fearing the virus, parents are worried about the mental health of their children due to changes brought about by the virus.

Statistics also show that