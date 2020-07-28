Patients with long-term physical or mental health problems are feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than half seeing their care cancelled or cut as a result of the crisis.
But official statistics also show that just 0.05% of the population in England has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reports that a third of long-term physical or mental health patients said their treatment had continued as normal.
Of those whose care was cancelled or disrupted, around a quarter said they feel their health has deteriorated.
The survey also found most parents worry about children returning to school due to COVID-19.
As well as fearing the virus, parents are worried about the mental health of their children due to changes brought about by the virus.
Statistics also show that