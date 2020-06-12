There was more good news from the world of health insurance and protection this week as Legal & General said it would be resuming face-to-face medical screenings from next week.

The protection powerhouse joins other providers including Aegon, British Friendly, LV= and Vitality that have all said they are resuming face-to-face medical screenings for new protection customers in line with Government guidance in response to COVID-19.

A spokesman for L&G said that it has introduced a number of safety measures as it resumes face-to-face medical screenings.

These include social distancing, where appropriate, and full Personal Protective Equipment to be used by all health professionals.

All customers for whom a screening is relevant will be contacted in advance of their appointment by Legal & General’s medical partners to discuss the additional measures and ensure that the customer is happy to proceed with the examination.

Craig Brown, Director Intermediary, Legal & General said that the health and wellbeing of our customers is the organisation’s “upmost priority” and it has taken “exceptional care” in working with medical partners to ensure that appropriate measures have been taken to safeguard customers.

Brown said: “We will keep this under constant review in line with Public Health England and Government guidance and regulations.

“We hear from our customers that for many people, the importance of access to protection has never felt more essential.

“We are working very hard to ensure that we are able to safely and efficiently support new customers seeking to access protection at this incredibly worrying time.

“We would encourage all customers contacted by our medical partners to ensure that they ask any questions that they might have so that they are comfortable that they are fully aware of the safeguarding measures before proceeding with the examination.”

Brown added that “no question is too small” and L&G’s “absolute purpose” as a business is to support customers at the most challenging time in their lives.

He said: “This commitment is unchanged by COVID-19.”