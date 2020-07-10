It is thought that around half of the British population has experienced a rise in anxiety and stress levels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A third have seen their incomes fall and a quarter think their finances will be worse three months from now.

Research was carried out by protection specialist LV= to gauge how the physical and mental health of the general public is being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of a series of surveys into the financial and emotional wellbeing of 4,000 UK consumers, it seems that lockdown has had a positive impact on the general population’s physical health with people taking more exercise, and eating more healthily.

But it is also taking a toll on their mental health with nearly half (44%) of those surveyed saying they are more stressed and anxious than normal.

More than a third of people surveyed (34%) say they are doing more exercise than they normally would.

Almost a third (30%) say they are eating more healthily than three months ago and have more time to cook meals from scratch.

More than two fifths (44%) of those surveyed say they have felt more stressed or anxious than normal with 50% of women feeling this way

Three in ten (29%) consumers have experienced a decrease in income from work over the past three months and 31% are more worried about money than normal.

Nearly one in four people surveyed (23%) expect their financial position to worsen over the next three months.

A spokesman for LV= said that mental health problems (29%) are the biggest reason for claims on its income protection (IP) policies.

He added that LV= has “handled” £6m in coronavirus-related IP and death claims to over 600 individuals and families since the start of the pandemic.

Debbie Kennedy, Director of Protection at LV=, added: “The coronavirus crisis has revealed very suddenly just how exposed we are to sudden shocks.

“The need to build resilience into our lives has never been more relevant or urgent.

“The virus has not only had a devastating impact on physical health, it also has a huge effect on our mental health.“We understand the emotional impact of bereavement and are doing all we can to make sure death claims are paid as quickly as possible so that families do not have to worry about the immediate financial impact of bereavement while they are grieving.

“However, fears about the financial impact of coronavirus, impending jobs losses and isolation caused by lockdown are all factors behind the general population’s rising anxiety levels. The outbreak has revealed just how precarious the finances of many people are, particularly those who are self-employed, and highlights the benefits of protecting income.”