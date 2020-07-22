The Bupa Cromwell Hospital is rolling out the use of a “video collaboration” platform to treat patients based in the UK and abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for Bupa Cromwell said that the platform – called Visionable – is “easily accessible” using an app, enabling users to share screens, audio and video streams.

It connects doctors not only with their patients but also their peers, allowing them to safely and securely share patient records and hold international multi-disciplinary team meetings.

The spokesman said this means that doctors can come together remotely to share best practice for patients, something which was previously commonplace but has been made difficult by the pandemic lockdown.

The “healthcare-specific” platform is also being used to support virtual consultations and remote rehabilitation, so patients can remain at home while accessing care.

Philip Luce, Bupa Cromwell Hospital director, said: “Although lockdown measures are beginning to ease, we know that a service like this is still going to be incredibly important for patients to access healthcare professionals safely and securely from their homes.

“The service is of particular benefit to our numerous international patients, enabling them to access London-based clinicians.”