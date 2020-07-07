A useful resource is now available for financial advisers, employee benefit consultants and consumers to offer insight into the financial implications – and potential solutions – about COVID-19.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has launched a Work and Wellbeing Hub which includes information that the ABI believes will help people to meet the “unprecedented challenges and changes that the pandemic has wrought for the economy, our lives and our workplaces, understanding your financial resilience and ensuring workplace wellbeing”.

A spokesman said that the changes to everyday life brough about by the pandemic have come about “at a time when the world of work, and the role of individuals, employers and the government within it, was already changing rapidly – with new responsibilities for employers around workplace benefits, changing employee rights and responsibilities, under the Good Work Plan, and shifting work patterns and models such as gig-work and increased trends towards flexible working”.

In the Work and Wellbeing Hub, the ABI has brought together information on how insurers can support this, including a “Percy the Protection Calculator” tool to help individuals plan for when the worst might happen, to employer toolkits, guides and resources, to tailored guidance on how COVID-19 might affect insurance customers.

The ABI Work and Wellbeing Hub is online here.