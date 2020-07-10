Aviva said today that it has updated its application journey for individual protection policies, introducing a “simplified” set of questions relating to COVID-19.

A spokesman for the provider said the questions will mean applicants do not need to disclose a historic COVID-19 diagnosis where symptoms have “fully resolved or historic symptoms suggestive of COVID-19”.

The spokseman said the move “reflects Aviva’s commitment to further improving its high automated acceptance rates, while monitoring and considering emerging medical data and the long-term health impacts of COVID-19”.

From today, customers applying for Aviva’s individual protection products will be asked the following questions:

Have you ever been treated in hospital due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Within the last 30 days have you:

* Experienced any of the following symptoms: a cough, breathing difficulties, a high temperature or fever, or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell; or

* Been diagnosed with Coronavirus (COVID-19)

* Self-isolated for any other reason, or had contact with someone who’s been confirmed or suspected to have coronavirus



Any customer answering ‘yes’ to either question will be referred for manual assessment and each will be given individual consideration by Aviva’s team of underwriters.

Robert Morrison, Aviva’s Global Life Chief Underwriter for Health and Protection, said the move is a “a really positive step in terms of simplifying our journey for customers and ensuring we’re only considering a Covid-19 experience where it’s really necessary”.

He said: “This will help us to continue to provide insurance for the majority of customers while taking into account the risks the pandemic has brought.”