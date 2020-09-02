Zurich has paid out over £4.5m in protection claims related to COVID-19, the life office has revealed.

The figure is part of a package of numbers reported this week by Zurich which show it paid a total of £154.2m in life insurance claims during the first half of 2020.

However, the insurer said that it declined 14% of critical illness (CI) claims, with 7% declined for misrepresentation, where, for example, the customer had failed to disclose previous medical history or lifestyle factors.

The CI claims paid figure of 86% is below the market average of 91.6% (for both individual and group CI) reported in May this year by the Association of British Insurers.

However, a spokesman for Zurich said the insurer said it provided support to over 3,200 customers and their families with life, CI and income protection (IP) policies. The overall amount paid out to customers by the insurer is up by £14.2m compared to the same period last year.

Claims already paid for COVID-19 account for for around a third of the increase.

The Zurich spokesman said that “many more claims are still being processed” and the insurer expects to pay out over £10m more over the coming weeks.