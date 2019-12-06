Workplace mental health legislation ‘lacks clarity’

Charity says many people are missing out on rights and protections

regulation

A lack of clarity in the law is leaving people with mental health problems in the dark about vital workplace protections, a charity has warned.

A survey of more than 1,700 people with mental health problems by Mind found 44% were unaware that a mental health problem could be classed as a disability.

This means people are missing out on important workplace rights and protections to which they are entitled, the charity said.

The Equality Act gives disabled employees the right to not be discriminated against in work and a right to reasonable adjustments if they need them. However, poor understanding of this leaves employees unable to challenge their workplace if and when they face discrimination on the grounds of a health condition.

A lack of clarity in the Act’s wording means many people are confused about whether they are entitled to protections.

At the moment, a mental health problem qualifies as a disability under the Act if it has a substantial adverse effect on your ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities; and if it has lasted, or is expected to last 12 months or more or recur.

When given the definition, one in three people in Mind’s survey either felt that their mental health problem did not fit the definition or weren’t sure if it did.

Mind said many people with a mental health problem are covered by the Act but don’t realise it.

Vicki Nash, head of policy and campaigns at Mind, said the next government must commit to clarifying the definition of a disability under the Act to make sure staff with mental health problems have better access to rights and protections in work.

“This will help to protect them from discrimination in the first place, and to challenge their workplace if they are discriminated against on the grounds of a health condition, enable people to challenge this,” she added.