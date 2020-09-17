Vitality, the protection provider, is to offer one simplified comprehensive personal protection product and one “Optimiser” from October.

The life office said this week that Vitality rewards are now going to be offered to all new life members at no extra cost.

A Vitality spokesman said the changes have been designed to be “simpler, better and easier, with a broad appeal to clients and advisers”.

The new Personal Protection Plan consolidates Vitality’s three current plans, into one protection product, available as either standard or optimised. Within this product, a client can opt for one or a combination of: life cover, income protection or Serious Illness Cover.

Deepak Jobanputra, Managing Director of VitalityLife, said: “In the past year, people’s lives have dramatically changed. The importance of health and wellbeing has been hugely magnified, while at the same time the value people place on having the right protection in place has increased.

“Today’s simplification announcement reflects our continued commitment to our core purpose – to make people healthier and to enhance and protect their lives.”