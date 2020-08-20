Verlingue Employee Benefits has joined group risk industry body GRiD.

Membership will give Verlingue Employee Benefits – which is owned by the European broking giant of the same name and includes the merged Finch Insurance Brokers and ICB Group business in the UK – access to specialist industry experts and latest regulatory updates.

The Finch/ICB merger completed last year and the firms both now operate under the Verlingue brand

It will also give the consultancy access to a forum to discuss technical issues such as underwriting, trusts, excepted terms and claims.

A spokesman said that the company will also make use of GRiD’s Training Academy to upskill colleagues and introduce new recruits to group risk.

GRiD membership also provides access to employer research to help members to benchmark and follow trends in the industry.

Sarah Lane, Broking and Project Manager for Verlingue Employee Benefits, said that group risk is becoming “increasingly important” to the consultancy’s overall employee benefits proposition.

She said: “As we grow in this market, having access to the leaders in the industry is going to be very valuable.”

Mark Pugh, Head of Verlingue Employee Benefits, added: “Providing our team with access to the latest and most relevant technical information is critical in ensuring our clients receive advice that is robust, up to date and proactive.

“We’re excited to be joining GRiD and are looking forward to playing an active role with the leading industry body.”

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD said: “As with many companies in the employee benefits industry, this has been an incredibly busy time for us in group risk.

“As we respond and adapt to the pandemic, GRiD has been a great resource to our members, and we look foward to welcoming Verlingue to the organisation.”

Other members to have joined GRiD this year include Square Health, Nugent Santé, Bartlett Group and Sparta Health.