UnitedHealthcare, the global healthcare and medical insurance provider, has been named among the “Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands” by Kantar.

Last year, the provider was recognised as a top 100 US brand – but now it has broken into the Top 100 across all countries.

Janette Hiscock, CEO of Global Solutions, Europe at UnitedHealthcare Global

This year it has been named No 86 in the Most Valuable Global Brands by Kantar and No 4 in global insurance category.

Advertising consultancy Kantar used a combination of brand health metrics and financial data from Bloomberg to reach the conclusions.

For the first time, they expanded the insurance category for their global list to include health insurance. Within the global insurance category, UnitedHealthcare ranked No 4, which is the strongest placement for a US brand.

Janette Hiscock, CEO of Global Solutions, Europe at UnitedHealthcare Global said that the company’s global listing ecognises its “continued expansion”.

She said: “We look forward to building upon this success to help serve more people and fulfil our mission of helping globally mobile populations thrive.”