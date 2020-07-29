Appointment follows move by Julie Evans to Pacific Life Re

UnderwriteMe has confirmed that Ian McLean has been promoted to Chief Product and Technology Officer and will join the board for UnderwriteMe and UnderwriteMe Technology Solutions.

The appointment follows Julie Evans’ recent move to a wider brief within the Pacific Life Re division as Chief Information Officer.

A spokesman for UndewriteMe said that Evans will remain involved with the tech provier as a non-executive director.

McLean joined the business in March 2019 and is responsible for product strategy and technology for UnderwriteMe globally.

During his time at the firm he has transformed the technology team to lay the foundations for UnderwriteMe’s future growth.

His previous roles include Chief Technology Officer at Vaidis and Director of IT at Covea.