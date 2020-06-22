Former CIO at Aviva UK and Barclays Asia takes on new role

UnderwriteMe Chief Operating Officer Julie Evans has been appointed Chief Information Officer of its parent company Pacific Life Re.

Evans, who was CIO of UnderwriteMe for more than two years, will join Pacific Life Re’s senior leadership team and has previously held CIO roles at Aviva UK and Barclays Asia.

She will be working closely with the Pacific Life Re IT management teams and strategic partners.

Pacific Life CEO David Howell said: “I am very pleased to welcome Julie to Pacific Life Re.

“Julie joins us during extraordinary times. Our technology function has done a fantastic job of supporting our business globally through the current remote-working situation and Julie’s appointment will make our operating models and functions even stronger going forward.”

Evans said: “I am delighted to be joining Pacific Life Re. I am looking forward to working with such an innovative global team and driving the delivery of a technology strategy that powers continued future success.”