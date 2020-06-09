No new deaths announced in Scotland and Northern Ireland for second consecutive day

Britain has seen its lowest daily rise in the number of coronavirus deaths since before lockdown on 23 March, official figures show.

A further 55 people died after testing positive with the virus as of 5pm BST on Sunday, taking the total to 40,597.

This included no new deaths announced in both Scotland and Northern Ireland for the second consecutive day.

But health officials warned that there tends to be fewer deaths reported on Mondays, due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

The number of new UK cases on Monday – 1,205 – is also the lowest number since the start of lockdown.