Life office says fall in physical activity is behind the numbers

Life expectancy in the UK could have fallen by four months.

That is according to new data released by Vitality, the insurance provider, which said today that its members saw their life expectancy fall by an average of almost four months (3.8) as a result of a drop-off in physical activity levels during the start of the COVID-19 UK lockdown period.

Vitality, which looked at exercise tracking data from its 1.3 million members, found people completed 28% fewer physical activity events, which includes cardio sessions, daily step counts, and gym workouts to come up with the assessment.

The analysis was carried out during the two weeks from 16th to 29th March, when the government first advised the UK population to stop all but essential travel and work from home.

That was the first full “lockdown”, compared to the ten week “lockdown” which kicked in from 6th January to 15th March.