Wealth management group Tilney, which looks after over £25bn of assets for clients, has added to its team in Edinburgh with the appointment of Barry Davidson as a financial planner.

Davidson has spent nearly 25 years in the industry and joins from Thorntons Investments where he worked since 2012, most recently as head of financial planning.

He has also held roles at Prudential Financial Planning, and Standard Life Client Management.

Davidson will work closely with Tilney’s investment managers to provide an integrated wealth management service to enable clients to organise their financial affairs and have an investment strategy tailored to their objectives.

Ronnie Binnie, managing partner for Tilney in Edinburgh, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for our Edinburgh team as we continue a period of rapid growth. Barry marks the 12th person to join our team across all departments since the summer and we are still looking to further expand throughout the year.

“Barry is a wonderful addition to our team – he is hugely experienced and highly-regarded in the sector and will play a vital role as we continue on our journey.”