The Right Mortgage and Protection Network has created a digital events calendar after having to cancel planned face-to-face events for members earlier this year.

The network, which is home to over 490 advisers, said that after closing its head office as a result of the lockdown and having all members of team work from home, it is working alongside its provider partners to launch new online workshops that will help members “adapt and thrive” during current circumstances.

One of the network’s most recent webinars saw 162 members sign up.

The new events calendar is available online for members of the network on their adviser site, alongside their new Future Proof Your Business hub, which provides members with a wide range of marketing materials and sales support to access at any time.

The network is also running the #therightadvice hashtag on social media to provide industry news to its members.

Martin Wilson, CEO at The Right Mortgage, LTD said: “Everyone around the world is hoping for the pandemic to end so everything can return to normal.

“However, we know that, despite the current circumstances, our members are always looking for ways to improve and optimise their businesses and these webinars serve as a way to support them.

“I’m proud of the continuous hard work and efforts of our team, and the resilient nature of all members of our network. We are finding new ways to connect with our network, and hope to continue providing free, educational and informative events in the coming months.”

The network has had to cancel its National Training Event originally set to take place on 4th June in Birmingham.

That event has been postponed to May 2021, while plans for their November training are, for the moment, still set to go ahead.