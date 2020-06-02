The Right Mortgage & Protection Network has adopted the document delivery and e-Sign solution from iPipeline to automate its member firm registration process.

The distribution network is thought to be the first to adopt iPipeline’s AlphaTrust e-Sign. A spokesman said it believes the move will improve efficiency and turnaround times for new firm applications by replacing its current paper and wet signature registration process.

A spokesman for iPipeline said the system provides a “rapid and secure” process which allows “full customisation” of a business’s document delivery and e-Signature experience.

He said it helps to turn “inefficient, paper-based processes into fast, accurate and streamlined digitised workflows, making them faster and better-controlled”.

The solution, hosted in the cloud, is industry-compliant and securely digitises the creation of legally enforceable business records, providing real-time visibility from start-to-finish.

Fully brandable it also eliminates third party risks by not exposing client data in documents typically routed to other e-signature vendors, the i-Pipeline spokesman said.