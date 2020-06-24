Broker wants to get 'back to the basics of impartial advice with fantastic personal service'

Engage Health Group has appointed The Insurance Boutique as an Appointed Representative (AR).

The Insurance Boutique launched this month and is headed by Penny Jackson, who has 20 years of experience in individual and business protection, most recently as a Franchise Director at Vitality where she managed the Essex region for four years with a team of Business Consultants.

A spokesman for The Insurance Boutique said that in a marketplace where acquisition has been “prevalent” in recent years, the “prime focus” of start-up is to get “back to the basics of impartial advice with fantastic personal service”.

The Insurance Boutique will assist clients with both domestic and international PMI, individual protection and employee benefits.

The oprganisation’s two business owners, Ian Abbott and Nick Hale, are taking up Non-Executive and shareholder positions in the new arrangement.

Hale said: “Having worked with Penny for a number of years and being a first-hand witness to her fantastic work ethic and client-focused nature, we moved very quickly to accommodate her new venture.

“We are delighted to be working with Penny and look forward to supporting the inevitable growth The Insurance Boutique will no doubt experience”.

Jackson said that leaving Vitality “wasn’t an easy decision” but added: “I am delighted to join Engage Health Group, and having seen their success and growth over the years really got me thinking about my new venture. The partnership was the perfect fit and encouraged me to take the next step.”