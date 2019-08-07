Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

The Health Insurance Group rebrands as Towergate Health & Protection

Intermediary was bought by The Ardonagh Group in February
Emily Perryman 7th August 2019

Healthcare intermediary The Health Insurance Group is rebranding to Towergate Health & Protection.

This follows the February 2019 acquisition of the company by The Ardonagh Group, which already owned Towergate Health & Protection.

The company said the new name reflects the broader proposition that it can now offer clients, particularly in relation to protection.

Towergate Health & Protection has six offices with specialist consultants in all areas of health and wellbeing, including international, private medical insurance, and group and individual protection.

Brett Hill, distribution director for Towergate Health & Protection, said the firm’s focus continues to be on the SME sector.

“We’ve built a great reputation looking after this important group, and that stands us in good stead as we promote our new company name, combined resources and extended proposition to more,” he stated.

Iain Laws (pictured), chief executive of Towergate Health & Protection, added: “We aim to be a pre-eminent player in the health and protection market: delivering excellence in this sector and outstanding client service, and coming under one banner makes that message clearer for clients.”

