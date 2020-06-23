There has been a surge in the number of GP reports (GPRs) being returned electronically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to one specialist private medical insurance and protection provider.

The Exeter said that over 40% of GP reports are now being sent through electronically.

GPRs are used by insurers during underwriting, as they include important health information that is needed to accurately assess risk.

The Exeter said that reports it is receiving are being returned twice as quickly as traditional paper reports.

A spokesman for the provider said that it has seen a 527% increase in usage of its remote GP services in March 2020, compared to the same month last year.

Chris Pollard, Chief Operating Officer at The Exeter, added: “While the COVID-19 outbreak has presented insurers with a wave of challenges, it’s encouraging to see how technology has played a vital role in making sure the industry can continue to operate and provide protection to those who need it.”