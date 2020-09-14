Specialist income protection (IP) provider The Exeter has launched an ‘Income first’ toolkit to help advisers establish the need for IP and to prioritise IP in client conversations.

The tools and resources include an income risk calculator, which generates a personalised client report. By entering a few basic details, the report highlights the potential income gap a customer would face once sick pay ends and the impact of their ongoing financial commitments when their income drops and ultimately, how IP can be used to help.

A spokesman for The Exeter said the report includes graphs and imagery to visually bring the data to life and help advisers make a compelling case for IP while taking into consideration their clients’ specific circumstances.

Another core feature is the ‘Reasons why editor’, which allows advisers to share follow-up letters with their customers that are tailored to reflect the initial conversations they have had and highlight relevant points for the customer to consider.

Other toolkit materials include adviser and client guides, and tips on overcoming common barriers to purchasing IP.

Steve Bryan (pictured), Director of Distribution and Marketing, at The Exeter, said: “We’re confident these tools will contribute to drive a positive change in the industry, helping advisers to provide more individuals and families across the UK with the financial cover they need by putting income first.”