Teladoc Health acquires telehealth services provider InTouch Health

Virtual care provider Teladoc Health, which was bought by Best Doctors in 2017, has agreed to acquire InTouch Health, a provider of enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Teladoc Health said the $600m deal positions it as the partner of choice for health systems seeking a single solution for their virtual care strategy.

Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer, Teladoc Health, said: “Bringing these companies together will make Teladoc Health the clear virtual care leader across every front door of healthcare, further accelerating the adoption and impact of virtual care for millions of people around the world.”

InTouch Health is partnered with more than 450 hospitals and health systems and with more than 14,500 physician users globally. It provides an integrated suite of technology, software, purpose-built devices and a secure global network.

“Now is the perfect time for us to join together with Teladoc Health and deliver to hospitals and health systems everywhere what they’ve been asking for – a single, enterprise solution to support their virtual care strategies and enable them to better engage with patients at every point along their healthcare journey,” said Joseph M. DeVivo, chief executive officer at InTouch Health.

According to Teladoc Health, virtual care will increasingly be adopted to improve patient outcomes as the need for care increases, driven by ageing populations and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

From stroke care to cardiology, clinicians will be able to provide patient care in medical facilities, home, transport and retail.

“With a continued focus on extending virtual care to new settings, expanding access and improving care coordination, our unmatched capabilities will extend both inside and outside the four walls of the hospital and empower care providers and patients alike,” added Gorevic.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.