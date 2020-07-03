Teladoc Health, the global virtual care provider that acquired Best Doctors in 2017, has now completed the acquisition of fellow virtual care operator InTouch Health.

A spokesman for Teladoc said that at a time when virtual care has “never been more important”, completion of the deal – first announced in January – means that the company is now “the only global end-to-end partner spanning the full spectrum from acute visits and chronic conditions management to complex specialty care and remote surgery”.

The acquisition comprises approximately $150m in cash

and 4.6 million shares of Teladoc Health common stock

Jason Gorevic, CEO of Teladoc Health, added: “As virtual care quickly becomes a necessity for all healthcare providers, the acquisition of InTouch Health positions us to lead this transformation in healthcare and be that single, integrated partner.

“Doctors and hospitals need medical grade solutions and a unified virtual care strategy that can scale and grow with them. This acquisition makes Teladoc Health the first and only company to comprehensively deliver on that need.”

According to Teladoc, nearly half of healthcare providers are now delivering care online or by phone. At the same time, nearly two-thirds of consumers say they want the care they receive in their communities and virtual care to work together.