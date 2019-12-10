Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Swiss Re to sell ReAssure to Phoenix Group

Deal makes Phoenix the UK’s fourth-largest insurer
Emily Perryman 10th December 2019

Swiss Re has agreed to sell its closed book subsidiary ReAssure to Phoenix Group in a cash and shares deal that makes Phoenix the UK’s fourth-largest insurer.

Swiss Re, which previously abandoned a stock market listing of ReAssure, will receive £1.2bn in cash and, together with ReAssure’s minority shareholder MS&AD Insurance Group, a 28% stake in the enlarged company.

ReAssure was bought by Swiss Re in 2003 and has around four million insurance contracts which were sold to customers in the 1960s and 1970s.

Christian Mumenthaler, Swiss Re’s group CEO, said: “Swiss Re’s goal has been to deconsolidate ReAssure, and we are pleased to have found a strong buyer for the business. The strategic rationale for the combination of the businesses is compelling, and we look forward to working together with Phoenix and to sharing the financial benefits of the combination.”

The transaction will reinforce Phoenix’s position as Europe’s largest life and pensions consolidator with £329bn of assets under administration and more than 14.1 million policies.

As part of the transaction, Swiss Re will reacquire the 25% stake in ReAssure currently held by MS&AD.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to approvals by Phoenix’s shareholders, regulators and anti-trust authorities.

