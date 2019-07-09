Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Swiss Re appoints Russell Higginbotham as Asia boss

Successor to Jayne Plunkett named
David Sawers 9th July 2019

Swiss Re has announced that Russell Higginbotham has been appointed CEO Reinsurance Asia and Regional President. Higginbotham succeeds Jayne Plunkett, who has decided to pursue career opportunities outside Swiss Re.

Higginbotham (pictured) is an experienced leader who has been with Swiss Re for close to 25 years in various roles. Prior to his current role as CEO Reinsurance EMEA and Regional President, he led Swiss Re’s global Life & Health Products Division. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Swiss Re UK & Ireland, CEO of Swiss Re Australia and New Zealand and led the company’s L&H businesses in Japan and Korea.

Walter B Kielholz, Swiss Re chairman, said: “Considering Russell Higginbotham’s experience across Asia and a very strong track record in the industry, we are confident that he is the ideal candidate to succeed Jayne Plunkett in leading our Asia business.”

On behalf of the Swiss Re board of directors, I would like to personally thank Jayne Plunkett for her contribution, engagement and dedication to Swiss Re for close to 20 years.

