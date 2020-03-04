Workers who need to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak will qualify for sick pay from day one instead of the current four days, the Prime Minister has confirmed.

Boris Johnson announced the introduction of emergency legislation in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions, as the number of cases in the UK rose to 53.

Since then, latest estimates have put the number of people affected in the UK to 85 – the biggest jump in the country so far.

John Hopkins University, which is tracking the global reach of coronavirus, says that there could be as many as 94,000 confirmed or suspected cases since it was first in Wuhan in China in December.

The announcement on sick pay comes after the PM said yesterday that around six million people – a fifth of the working population – could be absent from work as a result of the ongoing crisis.

The Prime Minister said today that “nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing’ amid fears people could lose out financially if they self-isolate”.

Announcing sick pay changes from day four to day one, he told MPs: “If they stay at home and if we ask people to self-isolate, they may lose out financially.

“So, I can today announce that the Health Secretary will bring forward, as part of our emergency coronavirus legislation, measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay from the very first day you are sick instead of four days under the current rules, and I think that’s the right way forward.

“Nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing.”

But political opponents said it is still unclear if the latest change will apply to self-employed workers or anyone on zero-hour contracts.