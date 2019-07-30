St Andrew’s Healthcare appoints chairman

Former Royal College of Nursing chief executive takes on role at private mental health and psychiatric care provider

St Andrew’s Healthcare, the private mental health and psychiatric care provider, has announced that Dr Peter Carter OBE has been appointed as its new chair.

Dr Carter (pictured), a senior-level consultant, succeeds Peter Winslow, who is stepping down after five years in the role.

Having started out as a psychiatric nurse, Dr Carter became director of operations at North West London Mental Health Trust and was appointed chief executive in 1995.

He then took on the role of chief executive for the Royal College of Nursing and has since been asked by NHS Improvement to take on interim chair roles for NHS trusts to help them improve performance.

Katie Fisher, chief executive of St Andrew’s, said: “Peter Carter’s extensive experience in the mental health sector will be of enormous benefit to us, particularly as we seek to continuously improve outcomes for our patients and extend our partnerships with NHS Trusts.

“The chair of the board plays a vital role in the governance of St Andrew’s, overseeing our team of executive and non-executive directors.

“On behalf of the whole charity, I thank Peter Winslow for all he’s done over his five years as chairman,and as a trustee and board member since 2007. We are delighted that he has chosen to remain with us as a governor so that we continue to benefit from his counsel.”