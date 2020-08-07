Adviser says COVID-19 places responsibility on sector to step up to the plate

Sparta Health, an independently owned workplace health, wellbeing and vocational rehabilitation consultancy and services provider, is the latest organisation to join GRiD (Group Risk Development).

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the move, a spokesman said, and they want to “adopt and build collaborative advantage”.

Mark Howard, Development Director for Sparta Health added: “In this COVID-19, VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous), environment, we believe that it is vitally important for us to be involved, through GRiD’s influence and reputation, in the debate of how best we reimagine, rethink, reshape and reposition group risk protection to employers of all sizes.”

Steve Bridger, chair of GRiD said: “This pandemic has been a particularly busy time for the group risk industry, and it’s been very humbling to work for an industry that has been able to support so many people in such a tangible, practical and financial way.

“It has also raised the profile of the importance and benefits of group risk products. The industry doesn’t stand still, we continually learn from experience and enhance our propositions, and this current crisis will, I’m sure, mean further learnings and enhancements.

“GRiD very much looks forward to working with Sparta Health in this area.”