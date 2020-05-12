People working in social care in England and Wales have been twice as likely to die with coronavirus as the general working-age population, official figures show.

But the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show that healthcare workers have been no more likely to die than other workers.

The ONS analysis show that two-thirds of the 2,494 20- to 64-year-olds whose deaths were linked to Covid-19 were men.

And 63 were male security guards, making them almost twice as likely to die as even men working in social care.

The ONS figures, up to 20 April, took into account age but did not take factor in people’s ethnicity, location, wealth or underlying health conditions.

That means that statisticians cannot prove conclusively that the deaths were caused by the jobs people do or by other factors.

Of the 2,494 deaths analysed, 131 were care workers – 86 female and 45 male.

But because many more social care workers are female, that means a death rate of 23.4 per 100,000 for men and 9.6 per 100,000 for women.

However, despite their close proximity to patients, healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, had much lower death rates.

The overall death rate for men aged 20-64 in England and Wales linked to Covid-19 was 9.9 deaths per 100,000, compared with 5.2 for women.

For male security guards, it was 45.7.

It is thought that being male, from an ethnic minority and having other health problems increase the risk of dying with Covid-19.