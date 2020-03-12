Simplyhealth, the health plan and dental plan provider, has appointed Chrissy Fice as marketing director.

Simplyhealth chief commercial officer Mark Hampson: “Chrissy is a strong marketer with a huge amount of experience delivering digital marketing propositions.”

Fice (pictured) joins from VitalityHealth, where she had a dual role of marketing director for the company and brand director for Vitality Group. At Vitality she led the launch of the Vitality brand as well as growth in brand awareness and customer revenue, through an integrated approach to marketing, notably through sponsorship and advertising strategies.

In the role she will focus on defining and delivering the marketing and brand strategy for the company as well as driving sales growth and customer value.

Mark Hamson, chief commercial officer at Simplyhealth, said: “In this strategically vital role, Chrissy will be responsible for delivering an effective, integrated marketing strategy to help more people across the UK have easier access to healthcare.”

Fice said: “I am thrilled to be joining Simplyhealth, a company with such a long history in the healthcare market. I passionately believe in Simplyhealth’s purpose of improving access to healthcare and making it easy for the many, for the long term. I’m looking forward to driving Simplyhealth’s marketing agenda, to deliver ever more value for both new and existing customers.”