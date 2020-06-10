Consultancy bucks the trend and lifts the economic mood with purchase of national HR firm

advo, the specialist health insurance & protection and employee benefits consultancy, has acquired Sagegreen HR.

advo already delivers a range of services to employers and private clients including payroll, HR consultancy and employee benefits. A spokesman for the firm said that the acquisition of Sagegreen HR strengthens its service by offering nationwide coverage and provides an “excellent opportunity” for further growth.

All of the Sagegreen HR team and nationwide franchise network have joined advo as part of the deal, which was completed for an undisclosed sum.

advo boss Larry Bulmer: Organisations have a ‘shared culture’ and the opportunities are ‘far-reaching’

The wider services and access to technology platforms already available through advo will mean that existing Sagegreen HR advisors are “well-placed” to further enhance their client experience as part a larger organisation, the advo spokesman said.

advo CEO Larry Bulmer added: “We are very excited about the new union between our two organisations.

“Our shared culture is obvious in our approach and the way we both put clients in the centre of everything we do.

“The broad expertise and skills of the Sagegreen HR advisors is a welcome addition to the group, as is the nationwide coverage they bring. We are looking forward to working together on the far-reaching opportunities that lay ahead.”

Graham Whiley, Sagegreen HR’s Chairman, said: “From the earliest conversations with advo it was clear that the two businesses should be together.

“The synergy opportunities of linking payroll and employee benefit services with a nationwide HR provider are overwhelming. The long-term collaboration will not stop at Sagegreen HR with sister company, Sagegreen Consulting, keen to forge a lasting relationship.”

advo Commercial Director Colin Boxall said that his organisation’s “successful ‘people first’ approach, now broadened by the Sagegreen expertise, is the next step in our ambitious growth plans”.

He said: “We have worked hard to ensure there has not been any drop in standards during lockdown and are now in an excellent position to move forward with further market innovations.”