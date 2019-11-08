Sesame Bankhall makes executive management changes

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has made changes to its executive team structure, with the appointment of Stephen Harris as chief financial officer.

Harris has more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry and will join from Aviva, where he has worked for seven years in a range of senior management finance roles, most recently in the life business as commercial and finance lead for strategic programmes.

SBG’s current group finance director Jim Kelly will move to a new role as group business development director. They will both report into SBG executive chairman John Cowan.

Bankhall & PMS managing director Ross Liston, who joined SBG in November 2018, along with Sesame managing director Richard Howells, who joined the group in April 2019, will now also report into Cowan.

Group managing director Martin Schultheiss will be leaving SBG.

Cowan said the group is sharpening its strategic focus across its three advisory brands – Sesame Network, PMS Mortgage Club and Bankhall.

“SBG is strongly positioned for the future and the appointment of Stephen as our CFO is an important addition, alongside Jim’s new business development role, as we invest further and roll-out our next generation of adviser services,” he stated.

Harris’ appointment is subject to regulatory approval.