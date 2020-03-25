Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has launched a support hub for advisers which aims to help them to support their customers and continue to trade safely through the coronavirus pandemic.

The hub provides advisers with a range of practical information and tools and is designed to support members of Sesame Network, PMS Mortgage Club and Bankhall, along with the wider financial services community.

Sesame Bankhall chairman John Cowan: Finanical advice profession is assessing and responding to the gravity of COVID-19

The personal wellbeing section offers hints and tips to help advisers and their customers to stay healthy – both physically and mentally.

The business and financial wellbeing section provides information and guidance for both business owners and advisers on how they can navigate through the challenging period and emerge as a better business. This includes advice on government support plans and business continuity planning, through to advice on remote working.

There is also a section on the latest news from mortgage lenders, product providers and investment houses, and a Q&A.

John Cowan, executive chairman of SBG, said the profession needs to work together in these unprecedented times and rise to the challenge.

“SBG is committed to championing the role of the adviser and helping firms to assist their clients, as our profession assesses the gravity of what’s emerging as a result of COVID-19,” he added. “Our new hub will give advisers the key updates, practical tools and resources they need – all in one place. It will help firms to stay safe and stay in touch with their clients through this challenging time.”