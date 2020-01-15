Sesame Bankhall Group appoints CEO

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has appointed Michele Golunska as chief executive officer.

Golunska, who has over 20 years’ experience in financial services, joins from Aviva UK where she is currently operations director, workplace savings and retirement.

Her other senior roles include retirement services director at Friends Life, executive director at JLT Employee Benefits, operations director at Paternoster and customer delivery director at Prudential.

Golunska will become a member of the SBG board and report into John Cowan, who will continue to lead the SBG board as the group’s chairman.

Cowan said Golunska has excellent industry credentials and a proven track record in building and transforming businesses in a digital world.

“She’s the ideal person to lead the business forward and bring our group’s future plans to life for advisers and their customers,” he stated.

Golunska claimed her experience in senior digital, organisational and transformational roles will be crucial as SBG moves into a new phase of investment and growth.

“SBG has a bold vision and exciting plans for the future; the key now is to bring this vision to life so that advisers and their clients can reap the benefits,” she said.