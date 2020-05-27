Oliver James Associates and TPM Search agree deal to ramp up executive placements across the industry

The health insurance and protection industry has been given a vote of confidence after a new deal was agreed to ramp up recruitment and executive placements in the sector.

International search firm Oliver James Executive, a division of Oliver James Associates, has entered into a strategic partnership with specialist health insurance recruitment specialists TPM Search to offer individuals and organisations additional capabilities when it comes to boosting careers, company profitability and professionalism across the sector.

Owned by Tim Mutton, TPM Search is known within the health insurance and protection industry for placing assignments for health insurers, managing general agents, intermediaries, third party administrators, employee benefits consultancies and private hospital groups over the past seven years.

Mutton said the new arrangement with Oliver James Executive extends TPM’s capabilities and reach further still.

He said: “The new partnership strengthens and builds on the TPM Search concept and vision in many ways, not least through breadth of proposition enabling search, contingency, interim, consultancy and benchmarking projects and assignments, as well as non-exec introductions to be undertaken on a global basis.

“I truly believe that, having researched a number of options over the last six months before joining forces with Oliver James Executive, we are now able to offer health insurance and related sectors the most experienced and connected recruitment one-stop-shop globally.”

Toby Weston is heading up the partnership on behalf from Oliver James Executive, after relocating to London from Singapore where he oversaw all Asia-based assignments for the organisation.

Weston said: “Tim’s 30-plus years of expertise and network in the medical and insurance field combined with Oliver James’ unrivalled delivery capabilities as the leading worldwide insurance recruitment firm is the perfect formula to provide an unparalleled service to the Health Insurance and related sectors.”